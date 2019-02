Airbus entered (31-Jan-2019) discussions with Emirates in relation to a contract for A380 aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, Emirates signed a MoU with Airbus in Jan-2018 for 36 additional A380s, covering 20 aircraft on firm order and 16 options. The MoU was firmed up in Feb-2018, but no definitive contract has been announced. [more - original PR]