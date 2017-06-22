Hi Fly orders two A330-200s, first direct firm order with an OEM

Hi Fly placed (21-Jun-2017) its first direct firm order with Airbus for two A330-200s. The Portuguese airline specialises in widebody aircraft wet leasing, with an all Airbus fleet of 14 aircraft. The new A330s will feature a two class cabin layout, seating 18 passengers in business and 256 in economy. The order will contribute to Hi Fly's strategy for long haul fleet replacement. The order was made at the 2017 Paris Air Show. [more - original PR]