Airbus head of marketing APAC: 'Airlines are back into growth mode'

Airbus head of marketing APAC Bence Szabo, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "COVID for our industry was an existential crisis, airlines had to adapt quickly to protect their balance sheets. We at Airbus had to adapt and did so by slowing production rates - and then the market came back with a vengeance, much faster than we all expected". Mr Szabo added: "Airlines now are driven by two factors, they want aircraft because they don't want to market share to their competitors in the medium term - and in the short term the yields are great, so now's the time to be flying the aircraft. Airlines are back into growth mode, which is great".