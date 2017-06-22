Airbus: Global services market set to double to USD3.2 trillion in next 20 years

Airbus forecast (21-Jun-2017) the aviation global services market will double in value between 2017 and 2036, reaching USD3.2 trillion. The services market is mainly driven by MRO, which for aircraft above 100 seats will represent USD1.85 trillion over the next 20 years. Training, cabin and systems upgrades are also major contributors to the overall services market. Details include:

MRO: Airbus predicts that the MRO spend will grow from USD60 billion to over USD120 billion p/a as the global fleet doubles to 40,000 aircraft. For this segment, there will be a necessity to manage mixed-fleet with ageing aircraft and new technologically advanced aircraft. In addition, the development of LCCs will further drive outsourcing strategies to allow airlines focusing on their core business of transporting their passengers. Asia Pacific will see the largest growth in MRO demand over the period;

Training: Airbus forecasts over one million pilots and technicians to be trained over the next 20 years. Airbus tripled the number of its global training locations in the last three years and will continue to grow to propose tailor-made solutions to customers, integrating the latest technologies and web-based solutions;

Cabin and systems upgrades: Market segment to be worth USD180 billion, driven in part by high competition between airlines who value the 'passenger experience' as a differentiator, as well as systems upgrades. Notably, 38% of this market will be Asia Pacific. [more - original PR]