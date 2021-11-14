Airbus foresees demand for 39,000 new aircraft and USD4.8 trillion in services by 2040

Demand for air transport to progressively shift from fleet growth to the accelerated retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft. As a result, new generation aircraft to make up 40% of the fleet by 2040, up from 13% presently;



Small narrowbody (A220/ A320 family) demand of 29,700;

Medium aircraft (A321XLR and A330neo) demand of 5300;

Large widebody aircraft ( A350 ) demand of 4000;

Freighter demand of 2440 aircraft, including 880 new build freighters;