14-Nov-2021 5:58 PM
Airbus foresees demand for 39,000 new aircraft and USD4.8 trillion in services by 2040
Airbus released (13-Nov-2021) its 20 year commercial aircraft forecast, projecting demand for 39,000 new passenger and freighter aircraft by 2040, along with the need for over 550,000 new pilots and 710,000 technicians. Key forecast highlights include:
-
- Passenger traffic to grow a 3.9% p/a;
- Cargo demand growth of 2.7% p/a, with express freight growth of 4.7% p/a;
- Demand for air transport to progressively shift from fleet growth to the accelerated retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft. As a result, new generation aircraft to make up 40% of the fleet by 2040, up from 13% presently;
- Global commercial aviation services market valued at USD4.8 trillion. [more - original PR]