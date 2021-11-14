Become a CAPA Member
14-Nov-2021 5:58 PM

Airbus foresees demand for 39,000 new aircraft and USD4.8 trillion in services by 2040

Airbus released (13-Nov-2021) its 20 year commercial aircraft forecast, projecting demand for 39,000 new passenger and freighter aircraft by 2040, along with the need for over 550,000 new pilots and 710,000 technicians. Key forecast highlights include:

    • Passenger traffic to grow a 3.9% p/a;
    • Cargo demand growth of 2.7% p/a, with express freight growth of 4.7% p/a;
    • Demand for air transport to progressively shift from fleet growth to the accelerated retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft. As a result, new generation aircraft to make up 40% of the fleet by 2040, up from 13% presently;
      • Small narrowbody (A220/A320 family) demand of 29,700;
      • Medium aircraft (A321XLR and A330neo) demand of 5300;
      • Large widebody aircraft (A350) demand of 4000;
      • Freighter demand of 2440 aircraft, including 880 new build freighters;
    • Global commercial aviation services market valued at USD4.8 trillion. [more - original PR]

