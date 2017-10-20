Loading
20-Oct-2017 9:47 AM

Airbus conducts first A330neo test flight

Airbus announced (19-Oct-2017) the first A330neo conducted its maiden test flight. The aircraft (MSN 1795) is a A330-900 and the first of three certification flight-test aircraft to fly. The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. The A330neo certification development programme will cover around 1400 flight-test hours. This will comprise:

  • 1100 flight hours for the A330-900 campaign – to achieve its respective EASA and FAA type certifications around the middle of 2018;
  • 300 flight hours for A330-800 version – which will be certified in 2019.

Overall, the full A330neo family flight-test campaign will be performed by three certification flight-test aircraft, plus the first production aircraft (the latter to validate the 'Airspace' cabin prior to entry into service). The A330neo's two versions – the A330-800 and A330-900 – will accommodate 257 and 287 passengers respectively in a three-class seating layout. The aircraft will accommodate up to 10 more seats, offer new 'Airspace' cabin amenities, and feature a new larger span wing with Sharklet wingtip devices and use more efficient engines compared to the A330ceo. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More