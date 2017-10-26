AirAsia receives first A320neo assembled in Tianjin

AirAsia received (25-Oct-2017) the first A320neo aircraft assembled at the Airbus Final Assembly Line Asia in Tianjin. The 186 seat aircraft features the 'Space-Flex' cabin and is powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines. The aircraft is AirAsia Group's 13th A320neo and 184th Airbus aircraft. AirAsia is the largest airline customer for the A320 Family with orders for 578 aircraft, including 404 A320neo Family aircraft. The Tianjin facility was inaugurated in 2008 and is Airbus' third narrowbody aircraft final assembly line location after Toulouse and Hamburg. Around 340 aircraft have been assembled and delivered from Tianjin. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Malay]