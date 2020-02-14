14-Feb-2020 8:15 AM
Airbus falls to net loss for 2019
Airbus reported (13-Feb-2020) the following consolidated results for 2019:
- Revenue: EUR70,478 million, +11% year-on-year;
- Airbus Commercial Aircraft revenue: EUR54,775 million, +14%;
- EBIT Adjusted: EUR6946 million, +19%;
- Airbus Commercial Aircraft EBIT: EUR6358 million, +32%;
- EBIT (reported): EUR1339 million, -73%;
- Net profit (loss): (EUR1362 million), compared to a net profit of EUR3054 million in FY2018;
- Loss Per Share: (EUR1.75), compared to earnings per share of EUR3.94 in FY2018;
- Free cash flow: EUR3475 million, -1%. [more - original PR]