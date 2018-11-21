Airbus estimates Latin America traffic to double over the next 20 years

Airbus announced (20-Nov-2018) Latin America air travel is set to double in the next 20 years due to anticipated growth of the region's middle class from 350 million to 520 million people by 2037 and evolving airline business models making travel more accessible. Passenger traffic in the region more than doubled since 2002 and is expected to continue growing over the next two decades, increasing from 0.4 trips per capita in 2017 to nearly 0.9 trips per capita in 2037. Historically, domestic traffic was the fastest growing segment, but in 2017 intraregional traffic grew faster. Less than half of the region's top 20 cities are connected by one daily flight, creating a great potential for the region's airlines to build intraregional traffic. [more - original PR]