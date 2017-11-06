Emirates welcomes 100th A380 to its fleet

Emirates and Airbus marked (03-Nov-2017) the milestone delivery of the carrier's 100th A380. Emirates chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum labelled the delivery as a "tremendous moment" for Emirates and Airbus, stating: "There is no doubt that the A380 has had a big positive impact on aerospace manufacturing and the broader aviation industry". He said the A380 has been a "success" for Emirates, especially at slot constrained airports. He added: "Each time we deploy an A380 onto a route, it typically stimulates further traffic and demand as travellers are attracted by our flagship A380 experience". He said the carrier remains "committed to the programme and will work closely with Airbus and our partners to continually enhance our A380 product as we look ahead to receiving our remaining 42 aircraft on order". Powered by Rolls-Royce engines, Emirates' 100th A380 is configured in three cabin classes, with 14 private first class suites, 76 seats in business and 426 seats in economy. It also features the airline's new Onboard Lounge. Emirates is the world's largest operator of the A380 aircraft. The airline receives on average 11 A380 deliveries p/a starting from its first aircraft in Aug-2008. In its 2016/17 financial year, Emirates received a record 19 new A380 aircraft. [more - original PR]