Airbus: EASA certifies A330neo to ICAO’s new CO2 emissions standard

Airbus announced (26-May-2021) the A330-900 has become the first large airliner to be certified by EASA for ICAO's new CO2 emissions standard. This makes Airbus the first manufacturer to receive such certification for any commercial aircraft. Airbus stated the certification also demonstrates that the aircraft it produces today, and will continue to produce, will comply with foreseeable CO2 regulations. By Jan-2028 all aircraft being produced will need to comply with the ICAO CO2 standard. Existing in-service aircraft, are covered by separate environmental measures. [more - original PR]