27-Nov-2018 10:21 AM
Airbus delivers maiden A330neo to TAP Air Portugal
Airbus, via its official Twitter account, announced (26-Nov-2018) it delivered the first A330-900 to TAP Air Portugal. The carrier will take delivery of further 20 A330-900s. The three class 298 seat aircraft is leased from Avolon, it features 34 full flat premium seats, 96 premium economy seats and 168 economy seats. TAP will deploy the aircraft on routes to the Americas and Africa. [more - original PR - Airbus][more - original PR - Avolon][more - original PR - Rolls-Royce][more - original PR - TAP Air Portugal]