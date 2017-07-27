Airbus delivers 100th A350 XWB to China Airlines

Airbus delivered (26-Jul-2017) its 100th A350 XWB, 30 months after the first delivery of the aircraft in Dec-2014. The 100th aircraft delivered is an A350-900 for China Airlines. Airbus COO and president commercial aircraft Fabrice Bregier stated the 100th A350 XWB milestone comes as Airbus reaches its "fastest widebody production ramp-up, on track to meet the target of 10 A350 deliveries per month by the end of 2018". To date, the A350 has been delivered to 14 airlines and is operating with an operational reliability rate of 99%, according to Mr Bregier. more - original PR]