23-Oct-2020 9:05 AM

Airbus delivers first US assembled A220 from Mobile to Delta Air Lines

Airbus announced (22-Oct-2020) the delivery of its first US assembled A220 at Mobile to Delta Air Lines. Airbus Americas CEO and chairman C Jeffrey Knittel termed the delivery a "historic moment", which "highlights Airbus' growing industrial footprint in North America". Approximately 400 US employees have been trained for A220 production to date. As of the end of Sep-2020, 123 A220s have been delivered to seven operators. [more - original PR]

