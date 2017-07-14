14-Jul-2017 9:47 AM
Delta Air Lines takes delivery of first A350-900 aircraft
Delta Air Lines received (13-Jul-2017) its first of five A350-900 aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2017 from Airbus, becoming the first US carrier to operate the widebody aircraft. The aircraft features 32 seats in the Delta One cabin, 48 seats in Delta premium select and 226 seats in the main cabin. Delta will deploy the aircraft primarily on trans pacific routes from Oct-2017, initially to Tokyo Narita, Seoul and Beijing. Featuring the Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines and a lightweight frame, the aircraft will eventually replace the carrier's Boeing 747-400 aircraft. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]