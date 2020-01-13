13-Jan-2020 8:30 AM
Airbus delivers 863 aircraft in 2019, up 8%
Airbus confirmed (10-Jan-2020) it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019, an increase of 8% year-on-year and a new output record for the manufacturer. 2019 deliveries comprised:
- A220 family: 48 (2018: 20, previous year deliveries were only logged from 01-Jul-2018);
- A320 family: 642 (2018: 626). Of these, 551 were A320neo family (2018: 386);
- A330 family: 53 (2018: 49), Of these, 41 were A330neo family (2018: Three);
- A350 family: 112 (2018: 93). Of these, 25 were A350-1000 (2018: 14);
- A380: Eight (2018: 12). [more - original PR]