Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Jan-2020 8:30 AM

Airbus delivers 863 aircraft in 2019, up 8%

Airbus confirmed (10-Jan-2020) it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019, an increase of 8% year-on-year and a new output record for the manufacturer. 2019 deliveries comprised:

  • A220 family: 48 (2018: 20, previous year deliveries were only logged from 01-Jul-2018); 
  • A320 family: 642 (2018: 626). Of these, 551 were A320neo family (2018: 386);
  • A330 family: 53 (2018: 49), Of these, 41 were A330neo family (2018: Three);
  • A350 family: 112 (2018: 93). Of these, 25 were A350-1000 (2018: 14);
  • A380: Eight (2018: 12). [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More