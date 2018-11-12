Become a CAPA Member
12-Nov-2018

Airbus delivers 81 aircraft and takes 85 orders in Oct-2018

Airbus reported (11-Nov-2018) it logged 85 orders for Oct-2018 and delivered 81 aircraft in the month. Details include:

  • Order highlights include:
    • 67 A321neo and A320neo aircraft, including 50 A321neos from VietJet and 17 A320neos from Lufthansa;
    • 18 A330neo aircraft, including eight A330-800s from Kuwait Airways, and 10 orders from an undisclosed customer;
  • Delivery highlights include:

