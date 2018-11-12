12-Nov-2018 10:56 AM
Airbus delivers 81 aircraft and takes 85 orders in Oct-2018
Airbus reported (11-Nov-2018) it logged 85 orders for Oct-2018 and delivered 81 aircraft in the month. Details include:
- Order highlights include:
- 67 A321neo and A320neo aircraft, including 50 A321neos from VietJet and 17 A320neos from Lufthansa;
- 18 A330neo aircraft, including eight A330-800s from Kuwait Airways, and 10 orders from an undisclosed customer;
- Delivery highlights include:
- Two A220s, including the first A220 for a US carrier delivered to Delta Air Lines;
- 67 A320s, of which 48 were A320/A321neo aircraft;
- Three A330ceos;
- Nine A350s. [more - original PR]