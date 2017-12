Airbus delivered (15-Dec-2017) the 50th aircraft from its US final assembly line in Mobile, Alabama. The A321 (MSN 7943) was delivered to Delta Air Lines. The delivery comes two years after the first A320 family aircraft at the facility was delivered. With this delivery, the Alabama facility also met its goal of producing four A320 family aircraft per month, known as 'rate four'. [more - original PR]