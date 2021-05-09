Airbus delivers 45 aircraft in Apr-2021
Airbus reported (07-May-2021) it completed 45 commercial aircraft deliveries to 30 customers in Apr-2021. Deliveries comprised:
- A220: Three;
- A320 family: 34
- A320ceo: Three;
- A320neo: 31
- A330neo; Two;
- A350: Six.
For the first four months of 2021, the company has delivered 170 aircraft to 55 customers [more - original PR]
