Airbus: David Neeleman backed start up signs commitment for 60 A220-300 aircraft

Airbus announced (17-Jul-2018) a new US airline start up signed a MoU for 60 A220-300 aircraft, with deliveries beginning in 2021. The new airline is backed up by a group of experienced investors led by David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue Airways, investor in TAP Air Portugal and controlling shareholder in Azul. David Neeleman, majority investor in the new venture, said the A220 "will enable us to serve thinner routes in comfort without compromising cost, especially on longer-range missions". [more - original PR]