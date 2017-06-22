Airbus launches Airbus MRO Alliance with six initial partners

Airbus launched (21-Jun-2017) the Airbus MRO Alliance (AMA), to comprise MRO members with high standards and proven expertise in airframe heavy maintenance. The first agreements were recently signed with AAR, Aeroman, Sabena Technics, Etihad Airways Engineering, GAMECO and China Airlines. AMA aims to optimise heavy maintenance turnaround time and maximise added value on aircraft during shop visit downtime by combining the industrial capacities of well-established MROs with the engineering knowledge and newly unveiled digital capabilities of Airbus. AMA will be a key part of Airbus' strategy to grow efficient and high quality services worldwide and to address the increasing demand for MRO services forecast in the next 20 years. [more - original PR]