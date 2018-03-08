8-Mar-2018 11:01 AM
Airbus confirms rate drops to A380 and A400M programmes, 3700 EU positions to be affected
Airbus confirmed (07-Mar-2018) it will reduce A380 output to six aircraft p/a from 2020 and reduce production for the A400M military programme to eight aircraft p/a. Details include:
- A380 production: Adjustment of A380 production follows Emirates' recent order for 20 aircraft, which "provides visibility to the programme for the years to come". At the baseline of six deliveries p/a, Airbus can produce the A380 in an "industrial efficient way over the coming years". The production baseline also allows Airbus to "pursue further sales campaigns which may lead to higher production levels";
- Workforce impacts: Airbus is entering a formal social process with staff representatives at European and national levels to analyse potential implications for its workforce and to start joint mitigation efforts. The production plan was presented to the European Works Council. Airbus estimates the maximum impact of the measures will affect up to 3700 positions at sites across France, Germany, the UK and Spain. Airbus is committed to managing any implications for its workforce in a responsible manner. Airbus is confident it will be able to propose opportunities to most of the affected employees through programmes which are ramping up. [more - original PR]