Airbus confirms full year guidance, despite back-loaded delivery schedule

Airbus CEO Tom Enders confirmed (31-Oct-2017) the company's guidance for the full year 2017. Mr Enders noted Airbus is maintaining the outlook, even though the 2017 delivery schedule is "extremely back-loaded, largely due to the well-known engine problems plaguing our A320neo Family". As the basis for its 2017 guidance, Airbus expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions. Airbus' 2017 earnings and free cash flow guidance is based on a constant perimeter:

Airbus expects to deliver more than 700 commercial aircraft, depending on engine manufacturers meeting commitments;

Before M&A, Airbus expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS compared to 2016;

Free cash flow is expected to be similar to 2016 before M&A and customer financing.

The perimeter change in Defence and Space is expected to reduce adjusted EBIT Adjusted and free cash flow before M&A and Customer Financing by around EUR150 million and adjusted EPS Adjusted by around USD0.14.