Airbus confirms 2018 guidance, projects 800 aircraft deliveries

Airbus CEO Tom Enders confirmed (27-Apr-2018) the manufacturer's guidance for 2018, based on the "confidence expressed by the engine makers and their ability to deliver on commitments". Airbus is targeting full year deliveries of around 800 aircraft, having delivered 121 commercial aircraft - 95 A320 family, eight A330s, 17 A350 XWBs and one A380 - in 1Q2018, compared to 136 aircraft in 1Q2017 (-11% year-on-year). Full guidance (before M&A and customer financing):

Increase in EBIT Adjusted of approximately 20% (2017: EUR4250 million);

IFRS 15 accounting standard introduction expected to further increase EBIT Adjusted by EUR100 million;

Full EBIT Adjusted of approximately EUR5.2 billion;

Free cash flow is expected to be at a similar level as 2017, before M&A and customer financing (2017: EUR2949 million). [more - original PR]

