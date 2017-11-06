StandardAero Aviation finalises acquisition of Vector Aerospace from Airbus

StandardAero Aviation finalised (03-Nov-2017) its acquisition of Vector Aerospace from Airbus. Vector Aerospace provides MRO on a global basis for turbine engines and related components for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. It generated revenues of over USD700 million in 2016 and employs approximately 2200 people in 22 locations across Canada, the US, the UK, France, Kenya, South Africa, Australia and Singapore. The newly combined company will maintain the name of StandardAero. The combined entity will employ more than 6000 staff in 42 locations across five continents, with annual revenues of approximately USD3 billion. [more - original PR]
