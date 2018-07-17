17-Jul-2018 9:43 PM
Airbus: Commercial aircraft services market worth USD4.6 trillion over next 20 years
Airbus released (16-Jul-2018) its 2018 to 2037 global services forecast predicting a cumulative USD4.6 trillion worldwide market for commercial aircraft services. Key forecast highlights include:
- Aircraft focused lifecycle services: USD2.2 trillion, increasing from USD76 billion in 2018 to more than USD160 billion p/a by 2037. Largest segment of the market by value is maintenance. Airbus stated this is increasingly characterised by outsourcing and paid-by-the-hour contracts. Airbus sees a "strong trend for further outsourcing", as technology and new materials develop, such as composite repairs. Airbus also sees airlines increase their outsourcing of inventory management – towards pooling, instead of investing in their own stocks;
- Flight operations services: USD1.5 trillion. As fleets are expected to more than double to 48,000 aircraft over the next 20 years, Airbus estimates a need for 540,000 new pilots. Airbus stated this trend will require smarter ways of training using new digital technologies;
- Passenger experience: USD900 billion. Segment is expected to grow from USD27 billion to almost USD70 billion p/a. The segment encompasses the services needed to optimise the flight experience, including cabin upgrades, cabin crew training, inflight entertainment, connectivity and booking. Airbus reported a notable trend is that seamless connectivity will undergo exponential growth, as more and more passengers manage their travel using a smart device, providing them all the information in real-time about the airport, connecting flights, bag collection details and other products and services. [more - original PR]