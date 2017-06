Airbus announced (22-Jun-2017) it won firm orders for 144 aircraft worth USD18.5 billion and MoUs for 182 aircraft worth USD21.2 billion at the 2017 Paris Air Show, totaling USD39.7 billion worth of new business. Airbus won firm orders for 20 widebody aircraft, comprising 12 firm orders worth USD3.6 billion and MoUs for eight aircraft worth USD2.3 billion. [more - original PR]