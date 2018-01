Airbus delivered (15-Jan-2018) 718 aircraft to 85 customers in 2017, marking a new company record. The 2017 total comprised:

558 single aisle A320 family aircraft, of which 181 were A320neo aircraft, up 166% year-on-year;

67 A330s;

78 A350 XWBs, up 60%;

15 A380s.

Airbus also achieved 1109 net orders from 44 customers. At the end of 2017 Airbus' overall backlog stood at 7265 aircraft valued at USD1.059 trillion at list prices. [more - original PR]