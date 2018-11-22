Become a CAPA Member
Airbus Commercial Aircraft appoints new COO

Airbus appointed (21-Nov-2018) Michael Schöllhorn as chief operating officer (COO) for Airbus Commercial Aircraft, effective 01-Feb-2019. Mr Schöllhorn is currently COO for BSH Home Appliances GmbH. He will succeed Tom Williams, who will retire at the end of Dec-2018. Mr Schöllhorn will report to Guillaume Faury, who will succeed Tom Enders as CEO following the AGM on 10-Apr-2019. He will also become a member of the Airbus executive committee. [more - original PR]

