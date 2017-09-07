Airbus books 12 orders in Aug-2017, delivers 46 aircraft

Airbus booked (Sep-2017) 12 orders in Aug-2017 for A320 family aircraft, comprising 10 A321ceo aircraft for Wizz Air, an A320neo for Frontier Airlines and an ACJ319neo for a private customer. The manufacturer delivered 46 aircraft during the month to 33 customers, as follows:

A320: 35 aircraft, including the first A320ceo aircraft for flyadeal, the newly-established Saudi Arabian LCC and the first A320ceo for China Express Airlines;

A330: Three aircraft;

A350: Seven aircraft, including the first A350 for Hong Kong Airlines making it the 15th operator of the type;

A380: One aircraft.