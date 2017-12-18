Airbus CEO to exit role in Apr-2019, COO and Airbus Commercial president to depart in 2018

Airbus board of directors announced (15-Dec-2017) the following executive changes to "ensure an orderly succession in the Executive leadership of Airbus":
- Airbus CEO Tom Enders advised the board he does not wish to seek another term beyond his current mandate, which runs until Apr-2019. During 2018 the board will assess internal and external executives for the role with a view to announcing Mr Enders' successor in good time for confirmation at the 2019 AGM;
- Airbus COO and Airbus Commercial Aircraft president Fabrice Brégier indicated to the board that, as he does not intend to be part of the selection process for the CEO position in 2019, he will step down in Feb-2018 and pursue other interests;
- Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury will succeed Mr Brégier as Airbus Commercial Aircraft president. [more - original PR]