11-Jan-2022 12:00 PM

Airbus beats 2021 target, delivers 611 aircraft to 88 customers

Airbus reported (10-Jan-2022) it delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021. Deliveries comprised:
  • A220: 50, +32% year-on-year;
  • A320 family: 284, +8.3%;
  • A330 family: 18, -5.6%;
  • A350: 55, -6.8%;
  • A380: 5, +25%;
  • Total: 611, +8.0%.

Approximately 25% of commercial aircraft in 2021 were delivered using the OEM's 'e-delivery' process, allowing customers to receive their aircraft with minimal need for their teams to travel. [more - original PR]

