11-Jan-2022 12:00 PM
Airbus beats 2021 target, delivers 611 aircraft to 88 customers
Airbus reported (10-Jan-2022) it delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021. Deliveries comprised:
- A220: 50, +32% year-on-year;
- A320 family: 284, +8.3%;
- A330 family: 18, -5.6%;
- A350: 55, -6.8%;
- A380: 5, +25%;
- Total: 611, +8.0%.
Approximately 25% of commercial aircraft in 2021 were delivered using the OEM's 'e-delivery' process, allowing customers to receive their aircraft with minimal need for their teams to travel. [more - original PR]