Airbus beats 2021 target, delivers 611 aircraft to 88 customers

Airbus reported (10-Jan-2022) it delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021. Deliveries comprised: reported (10-Jan-2022) it delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021. Deliveries comprised:

Approximately 25% of commercial aircraft in 2021 were delivered using the OEM's 'e-delivery' process, allowing customers to receive their aircraft with minimal need for their teams to travel. [more - original PR]