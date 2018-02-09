Airbus: Asia Pacific MRO market to grow at 4.5% p/a, worth USD660bn over 20 years

Airbus forecast (08-Mar-2018) the MRO business in the Asia Pacific region will grow by 4.5% p,a, compared with 3.7% p/a worldwide, until 2036. Airbus stated that while air traffic is doubling every 15 years in the world, the Asia-Pacific fleet is set to almost triple by 2036 and this translates into more than a third of the global MRO business coming from the Asia Pacific region by 2036. Anticipating this growth, Airbus has clearly accelerated its presence in the region since the last Singapore Airshow, seizing all opportunities via acquisitions, JVs and partnerships, with digitalisation and co-innovation as key drivers. Airbus also foresees a global Asia Pacific demand to train 220,000 new pilots for aircraft (above 100 passengers), and more than 200,000 new technicians, representing around 40% of the pilots and technicians worldwide training market. The regional MRO business alone is predicted to be worth more than USD660 billion over the next 20 years. [more - original PR]