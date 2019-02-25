Airbus Asia and North America marketing head: A321LR lowers risk for launching new routes

Airbus head of marketing Asia and North America Joost van der Heijden, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, stated (25-Feb-2019) the A321LR has the advantage of presenting a "reasonable" level of risk for airlines launching and testing new routes, relative to the level of risk involved with widebody aircraft. Mr van der Heijden cited Tokyo-Singapore as one of the routes within the range of the A321LR. The first A321LR was delivered to Arkia Israeli Airlines in Dec-2018.