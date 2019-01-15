15-Jan-2019 9:26 AM
Airbus appoints new president of Asia Pacific
Airbus appointed (14-Jan-2019) Jean-Marc Nasr as president of the Asia Pacific region. Mr Nasr will be based in Singapore and will be responsible for the company's overall strategy, operations and its 'One Roof' policy to integrate various business entities in key markets. He was also nominated as head of regional sales for Airbus Defence and Space for Asia Pacific, including China and India. Mr Nasr was head of regional sales for Airbus Defence and Space in the Middle East, Africa, France and the UK until Dec-2018. [more - original PR]