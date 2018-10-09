Airbus appoints Guillaume Faury as CEO

Airbus appointed (08-Oct-2018) Guillaume Faury as CEO, effective 10-Apr-2019. Mr Faury currently serves as Airbus Commercial Aircraft president. Outgoing CEO Tom Enders commented: "Guillaume is an excellent choice. He has gained broad industrial and aeronautic experience over many years and in many roles both inside and outside Airbus. With his strong values and international mindset, Guillaume stands for the new generation of leaders that Airbus needs for the coming decade. He knows he can rely on me to facilitate a smooth transition". In addition, Airbus chairman Denis Ranque requested to leave the board of directors to pursue other interests, effective Apr-2020. [more - original PR]