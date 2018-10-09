Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Oct-2018 9:51 AM

Airbus appoints Guillaume Faury as CEO

Airbus appointed (08-Oct-2018) Guillaume Faury as CEO, effective 10-Apr-2019. Mr Faury currently serves as Airbus Commercial Aircraft president. Outgoing CEO Tom Enders commented: "Guillaume is an excellent choice. He has gained broad industrial and aeronautic experience over many years and in many roles both inside and outside Airbus. With his strong values and international mindset, Guillaume stands for the new generation of leaders that Airbus needs for the coming decade. He knows he can rely on me to facilitate a smooth transition". In addition, Airbus chairman Denis Ranque requested to leave the board of directors to pursue other interests, effective Apr-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More