Airbus appoints new sales leader for Commercial Aircraft

Airbus appointed (28-Nov-2017) Eric Schulz as EVP, chief of sales, marketing and contracts for the Airbus Commercial Aircraft business. In this function, he will join Airbus at the end of Jan-2018 from Rolls-Royce where he has been serving as president civil aerospace since Jan-2016. At Airbus, he will succeed John Leahy, who has led the Airbus Commercial Aircraft sales organisation since 1994. Mr Leahy has been involved in more than 16,000 Airbus aircraft sales and will remain with the company for a few months' transition period with his successor. [more - original PR]