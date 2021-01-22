Airbus announces slower A320 production ramp up, defers A350 rate decision

Airbus announced (21-Jan-2021) it will increase A320 production from 40 per month to 43 in 3Q2021 and then 45 in 4Q2021. The updated production plan represents a slower ramp up than the previously anticipated 47 aircraft per month from Jul-2021. The A220 monthly production rate will increase from four to five aircraft per month from the end of 1Q2021 as previously foreseen. Widebody production is expected to remain stable at current levels, at five per month for the A350 and two per month for the A330. Airbus has postponed a decision on a potential rate increase for the A350 to a later stage. [more - original PR]