16-May-2019 9:27 AM
Airbus announces major appointments, including new leaders for strategy and the Asia Pacific
Airbus announced (15-May-2019) a series of major managerial appointments:
- Antoine Bouvier appointed as head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions and public affairs, effective 01-Jun-2019. Mr Bouvier was previously CEO of MBDA, a JV between Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%) and Leonardo (25%). He succeeds Patrick de Castelbajac, who was appointed on 01-Apr-2017 to lead Airbus' strategy, corporate and international development activities as well as mergers and acquisitions;
- Eric Béranger appointed as CEO of MBDA, also effective 01-Jun-2019. Mr Béranger was previously head of space systems operations and quality from Jan-2016 to Jul-2016, before becoming CEO at satellite start up OneWeb;
- Patrick de Castelbajac appointed as as head of region Asia Pacific, effective 01-Jun-2019. He succeeds Jean-Marc Nasr, who was recently appointed EVP space systems within Airbus Defence and Space. Mr de Castelbajac was also named head of sales Asia Pacific for the company's commercial aircraft business as of 01-Jul-2019. Mr de Castelbajac also previously served as CEO of ATR. [more - original PR]