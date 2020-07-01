Airbus announces global workforce reduction of 15,000 positions

Airbus announced (30-Jun-2020) details of its plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021. Global reductions include:

5000 positions in France ;

; 5100 positions in Germany ;

; 900 positions in Spain ;

; 1700 positions in the UK ;

; 1300 positions at Airbus' other worldwide sites.

These figures include the Airbus subsidiaries Stelia in France and Premium AEROTEC in Germany. However, they do not include approximately 900 positions stemming from a pre-COVID-19 identified need to restructure Premium AEROTEC in Germany, which will now be implemented within the frame of this global adaptation plan. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020. [more - original PR]