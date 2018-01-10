Airbus signs agreement to ramp up aircraft production in China

Airbus signed (09-Jan-2018) a MoU with the National Development and Reform Commission of China on the further development of industrial cooperation in Tianjin. Both sides agreed to further enhance their industrial partnership in Tianjin and strengthen cooperation with regards to technical innovation, engineering capabilities and supply chain expansion. Airbus and its Chinese partners also signed a framework agreement on ramping up A320 production at the final assembly line in Tianjin to six aircraft per month. The industrial ramp up targets five aircraft by early 2019 and six per month by early 2020. Since its inauguration in 2008, the final assembly line in Tianjin has assembled 354 A320 family aircraft. [more - original PR]