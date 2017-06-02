Airbus, China sign MoU to enhance cooperation in aviation and aerospace

Airbus signed (01-Jun-2017) an MoU with China's National Development and Reform Commission on aviation and aerospace. Airbus expects the MoU to strengthen and deepen "mutually beneficial collaboration" between Airbus and Chinese aviation industry in various fields. Airbus and China will support the development of engineering skills and technology innovation in China and also promote the integration of Chinese suppliers into Airbus' global supply chain. The MoU also includes provisions for Airbus to aid in environmental and ATM planning. Airbus Group COO and commercial aircraft president Fabrice Brégier said: "Together with our Chinese partners, we are confident in meeting the new challenges and opportunities and look forward to an even deeper and broader partnership". [more - original PR]