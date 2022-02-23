Airbus and CFM International to flight test hydrogen engine by mid 2020s
Airbus and CFM International signed (22-Feb-2022) a partnership agreement to collaborate on a hydrogen demonstration programme, with the intent of conducting a flight test in the mid 2020s. The programme's objective is to ground and flight test a direct combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen, in preparation for entry into service of a zero emission aircraft by 2035. CFM will modify the combustor, fuel system, and control system of a GE Passport turbofan to run on hydrogen. It will be mounted along the rear fuselage of an A380 flying testbed, equipped with liquid hydrogen tanks prepared at Airbus facilities in France and Germany. Airbus will also define the hydrogen propulsion system requirements, oversee flight testing and provide the A380 platform. CFM will execute an extensive ground test programme ahead of the A380 flight test. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - CFM International]