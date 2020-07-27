Airbus amends A350 contracts with France and Spain, 'removes any justification for US tariffs'
Airbus reached (24-Jul-2020) an agreement with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to A350 Repayable Launch Investment contracts. The amendments implement interest rate and risk assessment benchmarks that are considered appropriate by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Airbus stated: "After 16 years of litigation at the World Trade Organisation, this is the final step to stop the long standing dispute and removes any justification for US tariffs". The manufacturer added: "The tariffs imposed by the United States Trade Representative are currently harming all targeted industry sectors, including US airlines, and are adding to a very difficult environment as a consequence of the COVID-19 crisis. This is why Airbus has decided to make a final step to remove the last contentious point". Airbus now considers itself in complete compliance with all WTO rulings. [more - original PR]