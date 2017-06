Airbus reported (09-Jun-2017) airlines are adding capacity by upsizing their narrowbody aircraft. Airbus stated the A321, the largest version of the A320 family, will find even more business opportunities with the A321neo thanks to its range up to 4000nm and fuel efficiency. In 2016, the A321 represented over 40% of narrowbody deliveries and over 60% of narrowbody orders. [more - original PR]