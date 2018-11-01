Airbus adjusts A330neo delivery schedule to reflect Rolls-Royce engine delays

Airbus reported (31-Oct-2018) the A330neo delivery schedule has been adjusted to reflect the latest 2018 outlook of engine partner Rolls-Royce. The A330-900 received Type Certification from EASA in Sep-2018, with the first delivery expected "shortly". Airbus also stated it is "actively working to resolve certain commercial challenges" on the A330ceo and A380 programmes that are targeted for completion by the end of 2018. [more - original PR]