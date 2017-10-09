Airbus A330-800 production underway and due to make first flight in 2018

Airbus announced (06-Oct-2017) production of the first A330-800 is well underway, with the first parts advancing at Airbus sites throughout Europe. Production of the A330-800 will continue towards the start of final assembly by the end of 2017, gearing up to the first flight in 2018. Features of the aircraft include a new increased span wing with composite 'Sharklets', new titanium pylons and Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. All A330s are built on the same production line so orders can be fulfilled in full flexibility according to market demand. [more - original PR]