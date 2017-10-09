Loading
9-Oct-2017 7:13 AM

Airbus A330-800 production underway and due to make first flight in 2018

Airbus announced (06-Oct-2017) production of the first A330-800 is well underway, with the first parts advancing at Airbus sites throughout Europe. Production of the A330-800 will continue towards the start of final assembly by the end of 2017, gearing up to the first flight in 2018. Features of the aircraft include a new increased span wing with composite 'Sharklets', new titanium pylons and Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. All A330s are built on the same production line so orders can be fulfilled in full flexibility according to market demand. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More