Airbus A321LR granted longer range and higher weight approval by EASA and US FAA

Airbus announced (02-Oct-2018) EASA and the US FAA granted approval for the A321LR - the long range version of the A321neo - to operate with up to three underfloor Additional Centre Tanks (ACTs), including for ETOPS operation. Previously, the A321 family could accommodate up to two ACTs. Approval of this additional fuel option will allow the A321LR to operate routes up to 4000nm with 206 passengers. The ETOPS authorisation enables up to 180 minutes single engine diversion time, sufficient for performing any trans Atlantic route. The approval also included the A321neo's Airbus Cabin Flex option which incorporates a modified fuselage structure with new door arrangements together with a higher Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) capability of up to 97 tonnes. The ACF configuration will become standard for all new delivered A321neos from around 2020. The 97 tonne MTOW capability and the ability to carry up to three ACTs will be customer selected options. [more - original PR]