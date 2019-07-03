Airbus: 230 orders and commitments for A220 received since Airbus took majority stake

Airbus reported (02-Jul-2019) the Airbus Canada Limited Partnership has received more than 230 new orders and commitments for the A220 aircraft in its first 12 months. Airbus became the majority partner in the programme on 01-Jul-2018. Other key highlights include ground-breaking for a new A220 manufacturing facility in Mobile (Alabama), and expansion at the Mirabel manufacturing facility. [more - original PR]