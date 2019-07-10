Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Jul-2019 12:22 PM

Airbus: 145 narrowbody orders logged in Jun-2019

Airbus logged (09-Jul-2019) firm orders for 145 narrowbody aircraft during Jun-2019, the month of the 2019 Paris Air Show. Key new orders were logged for the new A321XLR, which was formally launched at the air show. Details include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More