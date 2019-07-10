10-Jul-2019 12:22 PM
Airbus: 145 narrowbody orders logged in Jun-2019
Airbus logged (09-Jul-2019) firm orders for 145 narrowbody aircraft during Jun-2019, the month of the 2019 Paris Air Show. Key new orders were logged for the new A321XLR, which was formally launched at the air show. Details include:
- A321XLR:
- American Airlines: 20 aircraft;
- Qantas: 10 aircraft;
- Iberia: Eight aircraft;
- Aer Lingus: Six aircraft;
- A320neo family aircraft (86 orders):
- Unidentified customer: 23 A320neo and 13 A321neo aircraft;
- Saudi Arabian Airlines: 30 A320neo aircraft;
- All Nippon Airways: 18 A320neo aircraft;
- Atlantic Airways: Two A320neo aircraft;
- A220 family:
- JetBlue Airways: 10 A220-300s;
- Delta Air Lines: Five A220-300s. [more - original PR]